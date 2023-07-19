Officials in Richland County preparing for population to double for next year's total solar eclipse

The total solar is eclipse happening on April 8, 2024, and it is a once-in-a-lifetime event. Excitement is building, and counties are preparing for their populations to skyrocket, with Cleveland and other Northeast Ohio Cities being in the path of totality.



The Richland County Emergency Management Agency has already begun roundtable discussions in hopes of alleviating potential problems. Members of local governments, law enforcement, chamber of commerce, visitors bureaus and health organizations are part of the planning.

Rebecca Owens, Richland County's EMA director, said they especially want locals to be prepared so they're not competing with visitors when it comes to getting basic necessities like food, fuel and medications.

"Doing these things early in the week (and) not waiting until close to the day of the eclipse to go out and do your errands," Owens said. "Because we really think if we have all these visitors coming to town, it's really just kind of going to put a huge burden on all the local resources."

Owens said conversations are starting with local businesses about having the proper inventory. She said questions are being asked about gas stations' ability to have tanker trucks on hand with reserve fuel. And ideas are being discussed about crowd control. Several committees have been formed to tackle various topics.

"They're looking at designating certain viewing sites throughout the county simply because, obviously, like everyone else, we have a limited number of law enforcement and safety service personal," Owens said. "And we can't have them all spread out over the county."

She said the Richland County Fairgrounds in Mansfield will be a viewing site for the total solar eclipse and that it will be open to those who want to camp for the event.

Owens said more planning meetings are scheduled, and there will be an aggressive plan to communicate plans with residents and those who plan to visit the county.

"We really want to be prepared, and we also want to make this a good experience for people," Owens said. "We want to be able to show them a good time, make sure that it’s enjoyable and that they’ll want to come back."

Owens said many schools in the county have decided to cancel classes on April 8, 2024, because of the total solar eclipse.

