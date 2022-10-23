Officials provide update on 'contained barricade incident' at Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility

MASSILLON, Ohio — Sunday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Youth Services provided a news release with updated information on Saturday’s contained barricade incident at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility.

According to the release, at 12:45 P.M. an incarcerated juvenile obtained keys from a youth specialist working in his housing unit and proceeded to unlock the doors of other juveniles.

A total of 12 incarcerated juveniles, ages 15-19, ran to the nearby school building on the Indian River campus. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) special response team arrived at the facility to communicate with the teenagers to ensure their safe return to custody.

Authorities from the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Township Police Department, Massillon Police Department, and Canton Regional Special Operations Team arrived at the scene to assist.

While the special response team was communicating with the juveniles, they indicated that they had made weapons from items inside the school and declined to exit the facility voluntarily. The ODRC response team then entered the building and disarmed the teenagers with pepper spray, said the release.

The juveniles had to undergo decontamination due to the pepper spray and received

medical evaluations. Shortly after midnight, all youth were back in custody. There were no injuries suffered by the juveniles or the ODRC response team.

According to the release, The 12 teenagers are serving sentences for charges including by not limited to felonious assault, kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated riot, and gun specifications.

Six of the teenagers involved are in custody at the Stark County Jail while the other six remain at Indian River. They are expected to face new charges.

The damage to the interior of the facility is being assessed and the incident is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The release indicates that at no time was the public in danger.

With support from ODRC’s special response team who will remain at the facility to assist with staffing and security, Indian River is fully staffed, said the release.

Ohio Department of Youth Services Director Amy Ast plans to enter an agreement with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction to supply youth specialists with body cameras, according to the release. The release goes on to say the youth specialists and corrections officers working in Indian River will receive pay supplements.

Watch as News 5 provides coverage on the scene of the incident Saturday evening:

Indian River LCF Incident

