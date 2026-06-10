20-year-old man killed in overnight Ashtabula shooting

ASHTABULA, Ohio — The Ashtabula Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured and one man dead overnight near West 30th Street and Griswold Road.

Ashtabula Police Lt. Mike Palinkas told News 5's Ashtabula County Beat Reporter Clay LePard that the shooting happened around midnight when a car drove by, and an occupant started shooting at two 20-year-old men walking by.

It's unknown if the shooting was random or a targeted act.

"These two individuals were walking together, at which time a vehicle came up, and one or more people started discharging rounds at those two," Palinkas said.

No arrests have been made.

The name of the man who died has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ashtabula Police Detective Bureau at 440-992-7172.