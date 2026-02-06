3 dead, 3 injured in barn fire in Jefferson

JEFFERSON, Ohio — Three people are dead, and three others are injured after a barn fire in Jefferson on Friday afternoon, according to a state fire marshal spokesperson.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and the State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau is investigating the fire on the 2100 block of Jefferson-Eagleville Road.

At this time, the condition of those injured is also unknown.

A News 5 photographer was on scene as pieces of the barn could be seen under a cloud of smoke while snow fell during the day.

A burned car was visible next to the rubble.

The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office, Ashtabula County Coroner's Office and Ashtabula Fire Department were on the scene to assist in the investigation.