40-year-old woman killed in stabbing in Geneva

GENEVA, Ohio — A man is in custody, and a woman is dead after a stabbing in Geneva over the weekend.

Around 6 p.m. Saturday, Geneva Police Chief John Camper says officers were called to Austin Road for a report of a man cutting himself.

When officers arrived, they knocked on the door and heard a woman screaming.

“We asked her to open the door. She said, "I can't. He's on top of me." That's when we forced entry,” said Camper.

Once inside, officers say they found the 33-year-old man on top of the 40-year-old woman, stabbing her.

“Officers came in and saw a male assaulting a female with an edged weapon. Ordered him to drop the knife, and he immediately complied. He was taken into custody,” said Camper.

The woman was treated at the scene and transported to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Police say the two lived together and that the victim called 911. Camper also says officers were familiar with the home, having responded to multiple calls there in the past.

“We've had an issue responding there for disturbances, sometimes change of mental status, noise complaints, things like that,” said Camper.

The 33-year-old remains in custody, and charges are pending.

Camper adds that homicides are not common in Geneva. Over the past 50 years, the city has seen fewer than 10.

“We're a small city. We do have our run of domestic violence. We do have our run of disturbances. It's rare when it gets to this level,” said Chief Camper.

In the wake of this tragedy, the chief is reminding the community to look out for one another and check on your neighbor.

“Take care of each other. Take care of your loved ones. If you see someone that needs help, try to get them the help that they need. Maybe something like that would have prevented a tragedy like this, but you can never you can never say because it could go any which way,” said Camper.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Cleveland Crisis & Support Hotline at (216) 619-6192 or (440) 423-2020.