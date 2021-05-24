55-year-old Ashtabula Co. man killed in explosion while attempting to make IEDs in garage, officials say

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 55-year-old man died in an explosion Saturday while attempting to make improvised explosive devices in his garage, according to the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the 1300 block of Clay Street Saturday after receiving a report that the Jefferson Township Fire Department had been dispatched to the address.

Deputies learned that a man was trapped in the detached garage, and once on scene, they found the garage, located behind the residence, burned to the ground with debris scattered into the neighbor's yard.

The man was transported to University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Neighbors told authorities that the man was making the explosive devices in his garage to sell so that he could pay off a lawnmower he recently purchased.

Due to the severity of the incident, the Fire Marshal and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were called to the scene as well.

The incident remains under investigation.

