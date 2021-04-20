Watch
Alcohol and drugs believed to be factors in fatal Geneva Township crash, OSHP says

Posted at 8:20 AM, Apr 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-20 08:20:14-04

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 35-year-old man from Geneva was killed in a one-vehicle crash in Geneva Township Tuesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Ashtabula Post responded to East Maple Road east of State Route 534 at 12:31 a.m.

A 2006 Ford D-250, driven by Ray T. Henderson, 35, of Geneva, was traveling east on East Maple Road when the vehicle crossed the center line, traveling off the left side of the road, overcorrected, drove off the right side of the road and struck a ditch.

The truck landed on its roof.

Henderson, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.

The OSHP said in a news release that alcohol and drugs are believed to be factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

