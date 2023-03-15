Ashtabula APL asks for community's help with donations after influx of animals

KINGSVILLE, Ohio — At the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League, animal control is keeping them quite busy. They are asking for the community's donations and time after taking in an influx of animals.

“We got a tip that there was a large number of dogs at the house,” said David Britton Dog warden for Ashtabula County.

That home had more than four dozen dogs.

“We'll probably be looking at start to finish and somewhere in the range of 52 to 57 dogs,” said Mary Glauser, the executive director of the Ashtabula APL.

Animals that are brought income from all sorts of situations, hoarding, abandonment or simply not enough time.

“There are obviously horrible situations that do require intervention and, and punitive charges, but most people have really good intentions and get in over their head,” said Glauser.

When dogs are rescued and brought into the APL, they are given medical care, shelter and hopefully adoption.

“Everyone that came in has already been vaccinated and vetted. They could go into general population but there’s not enough space,” said Glauser.

With an influx of those furry babies, at APL space has become an issue.

“I'm currently in the shelter we probably have about 60,” Glauser continued. “Our ideal census is at least around 40 for me, I make sure everyone has an indoor field space and outdoor space.”

That's just added to the inflated costs of food and medical services.

“The cost for our medical and intake has skyrocketed about you know, 30% per animal,” Glauser continued. “That definitely financially can put a big strain on our system.”

To manage all the animals, the APL is leaning on others shelters in the area for assistance.

“We pulled from someone last week when they had overcrowding or a hoarding situation and now Rescue Village is here helping us,” said Glauser.

Additionally, the shelter is looking to the community for any donations including animal food.

“We're always looking for great fosters to give an experience outside of the shelter and volunteers. These guys all need a bag, nail trims and some TLC,” said Glauser.

If you want to adopt an animal, help by volunteering or donating, more information if available right here.

Watch live and local news any time:

Replay: News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.