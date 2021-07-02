Authorities seek tips after vacant home in Ashtabula Co. set on fire for second time since June 2020

NORTH KINGSVILLE, Ohio — State authorities are seeking tips on an intentionally set fire at a vacant home in North Kingsville in Ashtabula County earlier this week.

The North Kingsville Fire Department responded to the 7200 block of Harmon Street at about 1 a.m. Monday for a reported fire at the structure, according to a news release from the Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau.

This is the second intentionally set fire at that residence recently; the first took place on June 1, 2020, officials said.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered by the Blue Ribbon Arson Committee for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

