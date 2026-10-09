GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio — The iconic Ferris wheel that towered over Geneva-on-the-Lake for decades will not be rebuilt after a storm destroyed the attraction earlier this summer.

Watch the story here:

Here's your chance to own a piece of iconic Geneva-On-The-Lake Ferris Wheel after storm toppled it over

"It cannot be rebuilt or repaired due to the extensive damage that it had and because of the age and upkeep that has to be done," said Cheryl Woodward, co-owner of the Old Firehouse Winery. "It's not like a car where you can go in and change out one part. If you change one part, you have to change out the entire assembly that goes with it."

But it's not goodbye. The Old Firehouse Winery is putting pieces of the Ferris wheel up for auction Saturday, Oct. 10.

"Rather than keep it and scrap it, we're going to share the memories with everyone else," Woodward said.

Twenty Ferris wheel cars will be offered during a silent auction Saturday.

Some of the cars survived the collapse with minimal damage, while others still show the damage from the storm. Original cars that had been kept in storage will also be up for auction.

Back on June 14, storms toppled the iconic "#5 Big Eli" Ferris wheel at the Old Firehouse Winery in Geneva-on-the-Lake.

Woodward told News 5 it was the only winery in the world with a working one.

The winery previously restored the Ferris wheel, originally built in 1956, after Erieview Park closed in 2006.

The Ferris wheel is known as the "#5 Big Eli" because it was considered the "fifth" model from Ferris wheel originator George Ferris' original patents.

RELATED: Historic Erieview Park Ferris Wheel in Geneva-on-the-Lake damaged by severe storms

Watch News 5's story immediately following the storms:

Historic Erieview Park Ferris Wheel in Ashtabula Co. damaged from severe storms

For those looking for a smaller keepsake, sections of the steel rods that once supported the ride will be cut into pieces and sold with plaques identifying their connection to the Ferris wheel.

While the current Ferris wheel's future has been decided, the future of the site remains uncertain.

"We hope to put another Ferris wheel back, but it has not been decided what we're going to do," Woodward said.

What about the one formerly at the IX Center?

"We can't just go to the IX Center and say we want that one. It's way too big. It would never fit here, and I'm sure the wind would topple it in one day before we even got it up," she said.

The silent auction is scheduled for Saturday, with doors opening at noon and bidding taking place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

"We hope someone will take home a piece of the Ferris wheel with them to their yard and have happy memories for the rest of their lives," she said. "Saturday will be a sad but happy day."

Clay LePard is the Ashtabula, Geauga and Portage counties reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @ClayLePard, on Facebook ClayLePardTV or email him at Clay.LePard@wews.com.