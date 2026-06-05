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1 dead after crash in construction zone

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened in a construction zone in Middleburg Heights.
1 dead after crash in construction zone
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The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened in a construction zone.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on I-71 southbound near Bagley Road.

According to troopers, 31-year-old Christina Rivera was driving a black 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class SUV southbound when she struck a 2017 International MAO25 work vehicle.

Rivera was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

She was transported to Southwest General Hospital, where she later died.

The man driving the work truck was wearing a seat belt.

He was transported to Southwest General Hospital with minor injuries.

According to troopers, a preliminary investigation revealed the work truck was stopped and blocking the far-right lane on I-71 to protect a crew painting the road.

Troopers said the truck had flashing yellow warning lights that were on at the time of the crash.

No workers were injured.

The interstate was shut down for two hours during the crash investigation.

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