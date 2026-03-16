1 dead after crash in Maple Heights

Maple Heights Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at 12:15 a.m. in the 5400 block of Dunham Road.

When police arrived, they found one person inside the vehicle.

According to police, they believe the vehicle possibly struck large landscaping stones before coming to a stop in the road.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identity has not been released.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call police at 216-587-9624.

