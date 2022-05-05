1 person dead after shooting at Euclid gas station on East 222nd Street

EUCLID, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting at a Euclid gas station early Thursday, according to News 5’s overnight news tracker who was at the scene.

Police responded to a shooting at a gas station on East 222nd Street in Euclid.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of fatal shooting at gas station on East 222nd Street in Euclid.

Multiple shell casings and evidence markers were documented at the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information has been released. News 5 has reached out to Euclid police for additional information on the fatal shooting.

