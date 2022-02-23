11 AM: Gov. Mike DeWine touts body camera grant for Euclid police

EUCLID, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine is heading to Euclid later this morning to discuss a $120,000 grant that will enable the Euclid Police Department to launch a body camera program for its officers.

In January, DeWine announced a total of $4.7 million in grant funding was awarded to 109 agencies. Of those, 49 departments will purchase body camera systems for the first time, while the remainder will expand on current programs. Around 1,700 new cameras will be purchased with grant money, along with the computer software, equipment and storage solutions needed to run and maintain the devices, according to state officials. The grants total around $10 million dollars. The rest of the funding will be paid out in fiscal year 2023.

Currently, body cameras are not mandated in Ohio. State officials said the grant is prioritized for departments that don't have a body camera program yet.

"Body cameras have quickly become a necessary tool for modern policing," DeWine previously said. "With these grants, more than four dozen law enforcement agencies that have never had body cameras before will be able to invest in this technology to help protect their officers and offer transparency to the public."

Right now, Euclid police have an optional body camera policy. Officers have to buy the cameras on their own, a price that can average out to about $1,000.

Euclid residents and officers say bodycams are needed

In September 2021, the Euclid City Council approved the purchasing of body cameras and updating dash cameras for the entire department. It’s a project that would cost more than $400,000.

Out of the about 90 staff members within the department, only about a dozen have body cameras.

The Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program was passed by the state general assembly in June. It comes out of Ohio's 2022-2023 operating budget and is aimed at assisting police departments with the costs relating to the camera units, video storage and public record management personnel and other expenses. The Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS) is administering the grant program. The OCJS received $16 million worth of grant requests for this round of funding, officials said. Agencies that applied and qualified for grant money but not selected are expected to be receive funding through future grants at a later date.

Below is a complete list of departments that were awarded funds for a body-worn camera program:

