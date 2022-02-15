Woman accused of stabbing daughter to death to appear in court

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Due to technical difficulties, News 5 was unable to stream the arraignment. This story will be updated as soon as new information becomes available.

A woman accused of the stabbing death of her 5-year-old child Saturday in Bedford Heights will make her first court appearance in front of a judge Tuesday. Police said Monday that she claimed responsibility for the stabbing.

Menokka Nealy will be arraigned and is expected to be charged with aggravated murder and felonious assault.

The 5-year-old child, whose name is E'Nijah, was found with multiple stab wounds on the bedroom floor inside a Bedford Heights apartment in the 5300 block of Northfield Road, police said.

Bedford Heights detective Ericka Payne said that Nealy spoke with officers about the incident but offered no motive.

"She told us she was the one responsible for doing this," Payne added. "There is no reason why to justify it or explain it."

Payne said a family member was checking in on a Valentine’s Day gift for E’Nijah when Nealy admitted to hurting the five-year-old, which prompted a wellness check.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the apartment complex, took custody of the child's body and has since identified the child.

A spokesperson for Bedford Schools confirmed E'Nijah was a kindergarten student at Central Primary School.

The district released the following statement:

“We have our social-emotional learning team members (social workers, school counselors, mental health therapists) at the school today and for as long as necessary to talk to any students, staff or family who want to talk."

