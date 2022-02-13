Bedford Heights Police: Mother believed to have stabbed 5-year-old child to death

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio — The mother of a 5-year-old child was arrested Saturday after the child was found stabbed to death inside a Bedford Heights apartment, according to the Bedford Heights Police Department.

Around 6:30 p.m. officers received a report that a mother had stabbed her child in the 5300 block of Northfield Road.

Once on scene, officers found a child with multiple stab wounds to the body laying on the bedroom floor. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested the mother, who was still on scene.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the apartment complex and took custody of the child's body.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police at 440-439-1234.

