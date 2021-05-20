Watch
14-year-old arrested in connection to Maple Heights double fatal shooting, police searching for 2 others

Posted at 8:10 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 20:44:36-04

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Maple Heights police have arrested a 14-year-old boy in relation to a fatal double shooting.

The fatal shooting happened on May 8 around 1:15 p.m. in the area of Gardenview Drive and Mayville Avenue.

The victims were identified as Ryan Tyler, 31, and Zachery Cutner, 29.

Police arrested a 14-year-old boy on Wednesday. He is currently at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.

According to police, they are searching for two other people that were involved.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at 216-587-9624.

