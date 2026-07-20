14-year-old to be charged for assaulting 2 Cleveland Heights police officers

An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old girl allegedly assaulted two Cleveland Heights police officers.

Cleveland Heights police were called to the 3600 block of Randolph Road on Saturday for a report of an unruly juvenile.

According to police chief Christopher Britton, the teen became combative and physically assaulted the officers by punching and kicking them.

Two officers were punched in the face during the incident, police said.

According to Britton, one officer suffered injuries to the face and was transported to the hospital for evaluation and has since been released.

The teen was also transported to the hospital for evaluation.

After being medically cleared, she was transported to the Jane Edna Hunter Social Services Facility pending further proceedings.

She will be charged through the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court system on charges related to the assault.

