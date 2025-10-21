16-year-old boy sentenced to life in prison for fatal shooting outside Euclid fire station

A 16-year-old boy from Euclid pleaded guilty to murder charges after shooting and killing a 17-year-old boy in August 2024.

Darien Harris, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, fatally shot 17-year-old Sincere Rowdy and four others after a Euclid football game.

He was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for parole after 20 years.

“Darien Harris’s reckless actions took the life of a 17-year-old Sincere Rowdy and injured several others,” said Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “Gun violence among our youth continues to devastate families and communities.”

What happened?

On August 30, 2024, police said Harris shot the group of teenagers outside a Euclid fire station on Nicholas Avenue near East 222nd Street.

15-year-old charged with murder after teen dies in shooting outside Euclid fire station

RELATED: 15-year-old charged with murder after teen dies in shooting outside Euclid fire station

Court records revealed that one of the teens shouted, “you ain’t going to blow it," at Harris, who then fired at least eight shots at the group before fleeing the scene.

The victims were two 17-year-old boys, two 16-year-old boys, and one 15-year-old boy.

Rowdy was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The four other victims were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital.

Body camera video released by Euclid Police showed a chaotic scene after the shootings.

"He just pulled out a gun and started shooting,” said one witness.

A ring doorbell camera captured the sounds of the gunshots.

“I’m in the kitchen and I just hear about five or six shots,” witness Lauren Mihelich said.

Police say officers were in the area for crowd control after the football game.

“It’s sick and it’s nothing new, you hear this stuff over here all the time,” Mihelich said.

Harris was initially charged as a juvenile before having his case transferred to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas in March.