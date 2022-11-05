18-year-old woman arrested on Friday afternoon in connection with fatal Strongsville car accident in July

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — An 18-year-old woman was arrested on Friday afternoon in connection with the crash that killed two Strongsville teens in July 2022, according to a news release from the Strongsville Police Department.

The woman was charged with the following:

Aggravated murder

Breaking and entering

Drug trafficking

And “related offenses” leading up to the accident.

Two men died and one teenage girl was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 11792 Alameda Dr. in Strongsville on July 31. Officers arrived at the intersection of Progress Drive and Alameda Drive around 6:15 a.m., where they located a black Toyota Camry with severe damage.

