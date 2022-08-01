2 dead, 1 injured in car crash in Strongsville on Sunday morning

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Two men died and one teenage girl was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 11792 Alameda Dr. in Strongsville on Sunday morning, according to a news release from Strongsville Police Department.

On Sunday, 7-31-2022 at 6:15 am, officers of the Strongsville Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Progress Dr. and Alameda Dr. for a motor vehicle crash involving one vehicle. — Strongsville PD (@StrongsvillePD) August 1, 2022

Officers arrived at the intersection of Progress Drive and Alameda Drive around 6:15 a.m., where they located a black Toyota Camry with severe damage, according to the release.

Three occupants were found inside: Davion Flanagan, 19, Dominic Russo, 20, and a 17-year-old girl, the release stated.

Strongsville Fire and EMS arrived at the crash and extricated them from the vehicle.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene, and the girl was life-flighted to Metro Health Medical Center.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.