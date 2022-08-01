Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCuyahoga County

Actions

2 dead, 1 injured in car crash in Strongsville on Sunday morning

It was a single-vehicle accident
Strongsville police generic.jpg
Gary Abrahamsen | News 5 Cleveland
Strongsville police generic.jpg
Posted at 10:12 PM, Jul 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-31 22:12:31-04

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Two men died and one teenage girl was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 11792 Alameda Dr. in Strongsville on Sunday morning, according to a news release from Strongsville Police Department.

Officers arrived at the intersection of Progress Drive and Alameda Drive around 6:15 a.m., where they located a black Toyota Camry with severe damage, according to the release.

Three occupants were found inside: Davion Flanagan, 19, Dominic Russo, 20, and a 17-year-old girl, the release stated.

Strongsville Fire and EMS arrived at the crash and extricated them from the vehicle.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene, and the girl was life-flighted to Metro Health Medical Center.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Stories about people making the community better. Click to find out more.