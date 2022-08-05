19-year-old sentenced to 71 years in prison after police pursuit left one dead and others injured in Dec. 2021

SOLON, Ohio — A 19-year-old man was found guilty of multiple charges and sentenced to 71 years in prison after a Solon police pursuit ended in a fatal crash in December 2021.

Jaymarlon Hayes was found guilty on the following charges:

Two counts of aggravated vehicular assault

One count of involuntary manslaughter

One count of failure to comply

One count of carrying a concealed weapon

One count of trafficking

One count of aggravated robbery

One count of felonious assault

One count of grand theft

One count of having weapons under disability

On Dec. 3, Hayes and a 20-year-old man crashed their vehicle following a police pursuit that left one dead and two motorists injured.

The 20-year-old was sentenced to 18 years in prison for three cases.

