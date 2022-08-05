19-year-old sentenced to 71 years in prison after police pursuit left one dead and others injured in Dec. 2021

SOLON, Ohio — A 19-year-old man was found guilty of multiple charges and sentenced to 71 years in prison after a Solon police pursuit ended in a fatal crash in December 2021.
Jaymarlon Hayes was found guilty on the following charges:
- Two counts of aggravated vehicular assault
- One count of involuntary manslaughter
- One count of failure to comply
- One count of carrying a concealed weapon
- One count of trafficking
- One count of aggravated robbery
- One count of felonious assault
- One count of grand theft
- One count of having weapons under disability
On Dec. 3, Hayes and a 20-year-old man crashed their vehicle following a police pursuit that left one dead and two motorists injured.
The 20-year-old was sentenced to 18 years in prison for three cases.
