Charges filed in fatal Solon police pursuit that left an 85-year-old woman dead

SOLON, Ohio — Charges have been filed against the 19-year-old driver of a stolen car that led Solon police officers on a pursuit that ended in a fatal crash, according to the Solon Police Department.

The crash occurred on Dec. 3 after officers observed a 2012 Ford Fusion traveling east on Solon Road near Erico Drive that, after confirming with dispatch, was determined to be stolen at gunpoint out of Cleveland.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the stolen vehicle after it appeared to turn around in a driveway, but the Ford fled east on Solon Road and out of the sight of the responding officers. Shortly after losing the Ford, it was spotted again by another department, this time traveling west on Solon Road approaching Erico Drive, continuing to flee from officers.

One officer pulled off the road near the intersection of Solon Road and Erico Drive. Another officer continued farther east on Solon Road and spotted the car speeding along the section of the road where the posted speed limit is 35 mph.

"It's coming right at you," the officer radioed to another officer. "It's got one headlight. He's doing about 80, swerving in my lane."

Solon police said an officer then decided to deploy Stop Sticks. According to police, the Ford attempted to avoid the Stop Sticks and the driver lost control, crashing into two other vehicles before leaving the roadway. The dashcam video provided by police doesn't show the crash, but screeching tires can be heard before the sound of a crash.

Watch dashcam video from the incident in the video player below:

Solon police release video of pursuit that turned deadly

Police said the Ford crashed into a Chevy Silverado, which was then pushed backward into an Econoline van.

A 19-year-old man from Berea and a 20-year-old man from Cleveland were inside of the Ford and were taken into custody following the crash and transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

An 85-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Chevy that was struck was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The woman, identified as Sally Schultz, later died from her injuries.

Police said an 89-year-old man who was driving the Chevy was injured in the crash, taken to a hospital for treatment, and has since been released. A 37-year-old man who was driving the van was also hospitalized with injuries stemming from the crash but has since been released.

The 19-year-old driver of the Ford, Jaymarlon Hayes, of Berea, was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury on Wednesday, charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter, one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, carrying a concealed weapon and failure to comply with order or signal of police officer—all of which are felonies.

Hayes remains hospitalized and is under the watch of the Solon Police Department. He will be transferred to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office once he is medically cleared for release.

The 20-year-old passenger of the Ford has been stabilized and remains in the hospital under the watch of the Cleveland Police Department. Police said he will be charged once he is medically cleared for release.

