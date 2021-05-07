Watch
2:30 PM: Cuyahoga County Board of Health holds Friday COVID-19 briefing

Scott Noll
Posted at 12:48 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 12:48:54-04

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Board of Health will give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in the county on Friday.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan are expected to speak during the briefing.

