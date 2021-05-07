2:30 PM: Cuyahoga County Board of Health holds Friday COVID-19 briefing

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Board of Health will give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in the county on Friday.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. Watch it live in the media player below:

News 5 livestream event

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish and Cuyahoga County Board of Health Commissioner Terry Allan are expected to speak during the briefing.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.