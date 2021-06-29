2 children, 1 man transported to hospital after being pulled from Wallace Lake

BEREA, Ohio — Six children and a man were involved in an incident on Wallace Lake in Berea Monday evening, according to the Cleveland Metroparks Police Department.

A man and his six children were out on Wallace Lake, fishing in a non-swimming area, around a half-mile south of where the designated swimming area is.

Around 6 p.m., the family decided to jump in the lake for a swim, but had trouble swimming in the area, police said.

Four of the children were able to get out of the water, but two of the children and the man were unable to, according to police.

Cleveland Metroparks police responded to the scene along with the Berea Police Department, Middleburg Heights Police Department and the Community Emergency Response Team.

Just under an hour after the incident, around 6:55 p.m., a girl was pulled from the lake.

Around 7:20 p.m., a boy and the father were pulled from the lake.

The two children and their father were transported to Southwest General. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this tragic time," said Katherine Dolan, Chief of Police at Cleveland Metroparks.

Prospect Road was closed at the entrance to Wallace Lake while crews worked to search the lake, police said.

