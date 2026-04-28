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2 ODOT trucks hit on I-90 in Euclid

Two ODOT vehicles were struck in separate incidents overnight.
2 ODOT trucks hit on I-90 in Euclid
ODOT hit East bound 3.jpg
Posted

Two ODOT vehicles were struck in separate incidents overnight.

The crashes happened around 12:45 a.m.

The first crash happened on I-90 eastbound near East 260th Street.

A crew was patching up potholes when a car hit the truck towing the arrow board that signals people to move over.

Our Overnight News Tracker recorded an ambulance leaving the scene, but it is unknown whether there were any injuries.

Around the same time, a second ODOT vehicle was hit.

The crash happened on I-90 westbound near East 260th Street.

Another car hit a different truck that was towing an arrow board.

So far, 47 ODOT crews have been hit this year.

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