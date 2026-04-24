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2 people shot in Brecksville

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The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is assisting the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office and police after two people were shot in Brecksville.

The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. at a business park near Snowville and Brecksville roads.

When police arrived, they found a security guard with a gunshot wound on the ground. That individual was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police said a second person, a subcontractor, drove to the hospital with a gunshot wound in unknown condition.

According to police, there is no threat to the public, and all firearms were recovered from the scene.

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