20 vehicles involved in a pileup on I-271 Monday night

There was a massive accident on a local highway on Monday night.

Our overnight news tracker captured video of 20 vehicles, including at least three semi-trucks, involved in the crash.

OSP radio: all vehicles towed, ODOT salting. Should be back open by 3am at the latest. https://t.co/gqdeK0wqAV — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) March 24, 2026

The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the express lanes on I-271 northbound in Warrensville Heights.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the bridge was icy when they arrived at the crash scene.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash, including police, fire and EMS.

The highway was shut down for several hours while crews towed vehicles and transported multiple people to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

No hazardous materials were spilled.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call troopers at 216-265-1677.