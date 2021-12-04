22-year-old man killed in crash on I-90 near Eddy Road

BRATENAHL, Ohio — A 22-year-old man was killed in a crash that occurred on Interstate 90 Saturday morning, according to according to the Bratenahl Police Department.

Around 5:30 a.m., EMS was called to I-90 near Eddy Road after a crash had occurred in the area.

Medics transported a 53-year-old woman to University Hospitals in serious condition and she has since been stabilized. Medics also declared a man dead at the scene.

The medical examiner's office later identified a 22-year-old male as a victim of the I-90 crash.

Police said the 22-year-old man was one of the drivers involved in the crash and that a light colored 2013-2016 Ford Fusion that was traveling east at the time of the crash may also have been involved.

Anyone with information regarding the Ford or the unknown driver is asked to call police at 216-681-1234.

The crash remains under investigation.

