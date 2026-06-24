29-year-old woman fatally shot after getting into alteraction with employee at Euclid business

Euclid Police are investigating after a 29-year-old woman was fatally shot by a 24-year-old man in the parking lot of a business on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the 22400 block of Shore Center Drive around 10:45 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed the woman entered the business and became involved in an altercation with a 24-year-old employee.

Police said that during the incident, the employee fired a gun, striking the woman.

She was pronounced dead.

The 24-year-old man has been charged with murder.

"This tragic incident has impacted the families of those involved and our community. We extend our condolences to the victim's family and loved ones during this difficult time. There is no ongoing threat to the public related to this incident. The suspect is in custody. We are committed to learning all the facts surrounding this case. Given the importance of this investigation, we will prioritize accuracy over speed and will provide updates as confirmed information becomes available," the police released in a statement.

