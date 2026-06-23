3-year-old child dies after car crashes into outdoor dining area of Beachwood restaurant; 18-year-old charged

An 18-year-old woman has been charged after she allegedly drove into the outdoor dining area of City Barbecue in Beachwood and fatally struck a 3-year-old who was there eating with their family.

According to Beachwood Police, the incident occurred just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Pavilion Shopping Center.

Police say that 18-year-old Jasmine McFadden, of Euclid, was traveling through the shopping center when her vehicle left the road, went over a curb and into the dining area. The toddler was transported to a nearby hospital but later died from their injuries.

It's unclear why the vehicle went over a curb and into the dining area.

McFadden has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, police said.

Police said a 61-year-old Euclid man, who was in the vehicle, told officers he was driving when the crash occurred. Officers later determined he was a passenger. The man has been charged with obstructing official business and wrongful entrustment.

No further information has been released.

Beachwood Police issued the following statement:

"The Beachwood Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the child's family and loved ones. We also recognize the impact of this incident on family members, witnesses, first responders, restaurant employees, and others affected by this tragedy.



The department respectfully requests that the public honor the privacy of the victim's family during this difficult time."