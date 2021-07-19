4 additional victims come forward after 'Artist for a Day' owner charged with gross sexual imposition

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — The North Olmsted Police Department announced Monday that four more victims have come forward in a case involving a local business owner who pinched and smacked the buttocks of his teenage employees.

Kevin Frederick, 58, is charged with seven counts of gross sexual imposition. Frederick is the owner of Artist for a Day, according to police. He was indicted by a grand jury last month.

According to police, following news coverage of Frederick's charges, the additional victims came forward.

Frederick is accused of "pinching and smacking their buttocks as a form of punishment for something they did wrong at work. This was done over the victim’s clothing," police said.

Police say the investigation started in January 2021 when three teenage girls, ages 17, 19 and 19, reported that between September 2019 and January 2021 they were allegedly assaulted by Frederick while working at the store.

Police ask anyone who may have been a victim while working at Artist for a Day to contact the department by calling 440-777-3535.

