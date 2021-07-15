Owner of North Olmsted's 'Artist for a Day' Store accused of pinching, 'smacking buttocks' of teen girls

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — A North Olmsted business owner has been charged with multiple counts for allegedly pinching and "smacking the buttocks" of several female teen employees over a two-year period.

Kevin Frederick, 58, is charged with seven counts of gross sexual imposition. Frederick is the owner of Artist for a Day, according to police. He was indicted by a grand jury last month.

Police say the investigation started in January 2021 when three teenage girls, ages 17, 19 and 19, reported that between Sept 2019 and January 2021 they were allegedly assaulted by Frederick while working at the store.

Frederick is accused of "pinching and smacking their buttocks as a form of punishment for something they did wrong at work. This was done over the victim’s clothing," police said.

A "similar incident" was reported to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office in 2014. The status of that incident is unknown, police said.

Frederick was released from police custody after posting a $5,000 bond, according to Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas records. He has a pretrial conference scheduled for July 26.

Police ask anyone who may have been a victim while working at Artist for a Day to contact the department by calling 440-777-3535.

