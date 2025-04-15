Second death from chase by Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Deputies that ended in fiery crash at Eddy Road

CLEVELAND — The 48-year-old woman whose vehicle was struck by a car being chased by Cuyahoga County Sheriff's deputies has died.

Tamya Westmoreland was driving a Range Rover on March 28 when she was struck by 24-year-old Nigel Wayne Perry, causing her SUV to go over the traffic bridge at the Eddy Road exit in a ball of flames as she was thrown from her vehicle.

Westmoreland died on April 13, News 5 has learned.

Perry died in the crash.

What happened?

Cuyahoga County released video from the deadly chase and crash at Eddy Road and I-90. Deputies were chasing a car that slammed into another car, sending it flying over a traffic bridge. Footage from ODOT cameras shows a big explosion from the impact.

Fireball and explosions at end of chase by Cuyahoga county sheriff's deputies

RELATED: Fireball and explosions at end of chase by Cuyahoga county sheriff's deputies; 1 man dead, woman survives

Perry died after slamming a Dodge Neon he was driving into the back of a Range Rover. Perry was trapped in the mangled metal at the Eddy Road exit from I-90.

The Range Rover Perry hit flew over the traffic bridge in a ball of flames. Westmoreland was thrown from the Range Rover, which is a 40-foot drop.

Deputies chased Perry from East 9th in Downtown Cleveland. Records show Perry ran from a traffic stop with the initial pull-over for a window tint violation and concern over an expired plate.

Accountability

A Cuyahoga County councilman wants the sheriff to explain what happened.

Cuyahoga County councilman wants sheriff's department to answer for chase that ended in deadly crash

RELATED: Cuyahoga County councilman wants sheriff's department to answer for chase that ended in deadly crash

Deputies are known to patrol Downtown Cleveland streets and have been doing so since August 2023. The Downtown Safety Patrol has been contentious for Cuyahoga County council members.

“I don’t want to see somebody on the ground that we’re going to have to pay for,” said Public Safety Committee Chair Mike Gallagher in January.

The sheriff was supposed to appear before the County Safety Committee today, but he is attending a deputy’s funeral. The safety chair expects to have the sheriff back in two weeks.