5 bats test positive for rabies in Cuyahoga County

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health is issuing a public warning after five bats tested positive for rabies.
According to the Board of Health, the county typically sees one to two cases a year.
The Board of Health wants to remind you that if you have a bat in your home that you've encountered, do not release it.
They said to safely capture the bat and call them at 216-201-2000.
An exposure includes a bite, a scratch, or any of the following:
- A person has direct skin contact with a bat.
- A person awakes to find a bat in the room.
- A bat is found in a room with an unattended child.
- A bat is found in a room with a person who cannot reliably communicate if an exposure occurred.
- A pet has direct contact with a bat.
If you have not been exposed, safely release the bat from your home.