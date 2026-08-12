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5 bats test positive for rabies in Cuyahoga County

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The Cuyahoga County Board of Health is issuing a public warning after five bats tested positive for rabies.

According to the Board of Health, the county typically sees one to two cases a year.

The Board of Health wants to remind you that if you have a bat in your home that you've encountered, do not release it.

They said to safely capture the bat and call them at 216-201-2000.

An exposure includes a bite, a scratch, or any of the following:

  • A person has direct skin contact with a bat.
  • A person awakes to find a bat in the room.
  • A bat is found in a room with an unattended child.
  • A bat is found in a room with a person who cannot reliably communicate if an exposure occurred.
  • A pet has direct contact with a bat.

If you have not been exposed, safely release the bat from your home.

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