75-year-old pedestrian injured after being struck by car while walking in crosswalk in Westlake

WESTLAKE, Ohio — A 75-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car while walking in a crosswalk in Westlake on Thursday, according to the Westlake Police Department.

Police said a 75-year-old was struck while walking in a crosswalk on Union Street near a restaurant.

The 75-year-old pedestrian was treated on the scene by Westlake firefighters and was transported to University Hospitals with suspected serious injuries.

The Westlake prosecutor will review the case for possible charges. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The crash is under investigation.

