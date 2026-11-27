CLEVELAND — With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, the holiday shopping season is kicking into high gear.

And at 78th Street Studios in Cleveland, shoppers can connect with local artists and find truly one-of-a-kind artwork and gifts.

"Here in Cleveland, we have some amazing, secret gems," said artist and business owner Courtney Phillips.

The fine arts complex, located at 1300 W. 78th Street, is home to dozens of galleries, studios and creative businesses showcasing a wide range of local talent.

Friday was the annual Black Friday Shopping Experience.

From colorful paintings and eye-catching sculptures to handcrafted leather goods, shoppers can find something a little different while supporting local artists and small businesses.

Phillips is the owner and designer of Harkin, a leather goods business.

News 5 Cleveland Courtney Phillips started sewing at 8 years old. She later graduated from design school and now owns her own business, Harkin.

She started sewing at just 8 years old, went on to graduate from design school, and eventually found her passion in leatherwork.

"When I’m thinking of a new bag design, I'm thinking of how will this look when it’s sitting on your table. It’s a piece of sculpture — but you get to wear it too," she said. "And what I love about leather is that it’s more sculptural — than fabric. I mean I’ve gotten into woodworking and ceramic as well and somehow all of these mediums kind of translate to each other."

78th Street Studios takes pride in being a place where people can shop and directly connect with the artists.

News 5 Cleveland Numerous shopping events are planned at 78th Street Studios in Cleveland this holiday season.

"I can roll out hides of leather on the spot and say like which piece do you want, which design do you want , I’ll make it special for you," Phillips said.

Several holiday events are planned at 78th Street Studios this holiday shopping season, including the Luminaire Market, which Phillips helped organize, and Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Upcoming Events

Saturday, Nov. 28 — Luminaira Market + Small Business Saturday (10am-4pm)

Saturday, Dec. 5 — Manic Pixie Dream Market (11am-5pm)

Saturday, Dec. 12 — Cleveland Bazaar Holiday Market (10am-6pm)

Sunday, Dec. 13 — Cleveland Bazaar Holiday Market (10am-4pm)

Friday, Dec. 18 — Third Friday and Last Minute Cleveland Bazaar Holiday Market (5-9pm)

Saturday, Dec. 19 — Last Minute Cleveland Bazaar Holiday Market (10am-4pm)

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.