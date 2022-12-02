98 years and counting — NELA Park Holiday Lighting Ceremony showcases GE Lighting 'Holiday Delighter' display

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — GE Lighting presented the 98th annual Christmas Lights display at NELA Park in East Cleveland, kicking off their event on Thursday night.

This years theme, "Holiday Delighter" features 11 colorfully lit vignettes with snowmen, giant-sized ornaments and even an illuminated castle with hot air balloons.

Over half a million GE LED lights are used throughout the display. These lights last 10x longer than traditional holiday lights and save up to 80% in energy costs.

Additionally, GE Lighting has provided the lights and design for the National Christmas Tree located in Washington D.C. It is the 100th anniversary of the tree in the nation's capital.

The lights display will stay lit 24/7 through Jan. 2, 2023.

