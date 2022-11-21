Adopt a dog for $20 in Cuyahoga County

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — From now until the end of the month, the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is dropping its adoption fee to $20.

The shelter is lowering the fee due to an increase in incoming dogs.

Adoption fees are normally $95, but the shelter is only charging for the dog license until Nov. 30.

“The shelter has maintained a high number of dogs in our care year to date, therefore we have many wonderful pets still looking for new homes,” said Animal Shelter Administrator Mindy Naticchioni. “As the holidays approach we know this year will be especially difficult for people and we want to ensure we have space to accept incoming animals.”

The shelter is open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.