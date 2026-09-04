All eyes to the skies: Cleveland National Air Show is back in town

CLEVELAND —

Cleveland National Air Show returns to Burke Lakefront for Labor Day weekend.

All eyes will be to the skies this Labor Day weekend as the Cleveland National Air Show returns to Burke Lakefront Airport for three days of high-flying action.

The annual Northeast Ohio tradition presented by Discount Drug Mart runs Saturday, Sept. 5 through Monday, Sept. 7, featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, military aircraft demonstrations, aerobatics, parachute teams and more.

But organizers say there's more to the Air Show than what happens in the sky.

Guests can check out interactive exhibits, tour display aircraft and watch the Hot Streak II Jet Truck race a plane down the runway.

The 2026 lineup also includes the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo, the U.S. Army Golden Knights, the U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demo, the U.S. Air Force C-130 Demo and a special three-aircraft demonstration featuring the C-17 Globemaster III, KC-135 Stratotanker and KC-46 Pegasus.

The Air Show takes place Saturday, Sunday and Monday at Burke Lakefront Airport in downtown Cleveland.

Gates open at 9 a.m.

General admission is lawn seating, so visitors should bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance. There are no ticket sales at the gate.

General admission tickets are available online until noon each show day.

On-site parking is also advance purchase only and must be bought separately.

Vehicles arriving without a parking pass will not be admitted to the Air Show's on-site parking lot.

Visitors who don't use the Air Show's on-site parking can use downtown parking options and walk to the event.

The Air Show also has restrictions on what guests can bring.

Coolers, alcohol, drones, weapons, tents and several other items are prohibited.

For tickets, parking and the latest schedule click here: https://www.clevelandairshow.com/

Mike Holden is the Good Morning Cleveland and morning Cuyahoga County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @MikeHolden, on Facebook MikeHoldenNews, on Instagram MikeHoldenTV or email him at Mike.Holden@wews.com.