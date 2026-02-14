Annual Night to Shine celebrates, honors individuals with special needs

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — Before people could walk inside Cuyahoga Valley Church in Broadview Heights, a group of volunteers stood outside the building to cheer on hundreds of honored guests and their families ahead of Friday’s Night to Shine event.

“We’re just grateful to be able to have this and come here every year,” said parent Gina Palmeri.

For more than a decade, the Tim Tebow Foundation has been showing up for parents like Palmeri by honoring and celebrating individuals, ages 14 and older, with special needs, like Izabella Selman.

During the event, Selman told News 5 she planned to sing ‘Let it Go’ from the movie Frozen in karaoke.

Meantime, we caught people getting their make-up done, eating great food and dancing all night thanks to Denise Petek and her army of volunteers, who worked to make this an unforgettable prom night experience.

“It’s just worth it to see the smiles on their faces and the joy – the utter joy – while they’re on the dance floor or when they see their buddy again or when they’re with their friends in the limos… all of that,” said Petek, a children's minister at Cuyahoga Valley Church.

Unfortunately, Petek said not everyone can attend the event due to its high demand.

But guests like Danny Hornik and his mom, Cristina, said they have been lucky enough to come for the last nine years and to ride in a limo this year.

For parents and caregivers like Palmeri and Hornik, Petek said there’s a space for them to unwind while the party goes on.

“It’s just nice to be taken care of cause all the volunteers are just really on top of things just to make sure that this is a wonderful night for us,” said Hornik.

More importantly, both parents are glad each guest is seen, valued and honored thanks to Tebow’s vision.

“It’s just amazing that God put it on his heart and he does this all over the world on tonight,” said Palmeri.

If you’re a local church and would like to join this event, organizers encourage you to reach out.