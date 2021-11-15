ATF offering $5,000 reward for info after 7 guns taken from Bedford Hts. gun store during smash and grab

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are offering a $5,000 reward that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for an alleged smash and grab at Atlantic Gun and Tackle last week.

On Nov. 12, unknown individuals drove a vehicle into the front of Atlantic Gun & Tackle, located at 5425 Northfield Road, in Bedford Heights, authorities said.

A total of seven guns were taken from the store, the ATF said.

News 5 was at the scene of the smash and grab shortly after it happened. Watch our report in the media player below:

Vehicle smashed into the front of Bedford Heights gun store

ATF said the reward is part of a larger national cooperative with NSSF in which NSSF matches ATF rewards in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed retailers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF at 1-888-283-8477.

