Barroco closes in Lakewood

After serving Lakewood for 15 years, Barroco closed its doors for the last time Sunday night.

"When we first opened, we had big dreams, but we could never have imagined everything this place would give us. Through this restaurant, we built more than a business, we built a family, lifelong friendships, and a community that embraced us from day one," the restaurant posted on its Facebook page.

The restaurant will temporarily close its location at Crocker Park.

The location in Larchmere will remain open.

