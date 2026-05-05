Bay Village brings back annual Bike to School Challenge

Bay Village brought back its annual Bike to School Challenge Monday morning.

However, this year, the nationally recognized challenge kicked off its 19th year with a local middle schooler and some of his BMX friends.

In 2024, we introduced you to Huck Kurinsky, a 5th-grader at Bay Middle School and a four-time BMX Youth National Champion.

This 10-year-old from Bay Village just might be the coolest kid you'll ever meet

RELATED: Bay Village 10-year-old wins third straight BMX national championship amid goal of Olympics

The 11-year-old has been a BMX athlete since he was six.

When he aged into middle school, he and his dad used their connections to ramp up the hype for this year's Bike to School Challenge.

For the next few weeks, Bay Middle Schoolers will be encouraged to ride their bikes to school as often as they can. Westerly Elementary Students are also taking part in this challenge.

Every day, there are prizes for the students to win.