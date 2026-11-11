Bay Village City School District focuses on supporting military-connected students

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — For children in military families, the sacrifices of service can extend well beyond the person in uniform.

Military-connected students can face frequent moves, new schools, and long stretches with a parent away on duty.

In the Bay Village City School District, a support system reminds those students that they are not alone.

Every building in the district has earned Ohio’s Purple Star designation, recognizing schools for their commitment to supporting military-connected students and families.

For ninth grader Lex Lisk, that support has helped make school a place where others can relate to his experiences.

Lisk Family Lex Lisk stands with his father, Lt. Col. Michael Lisk of the U.S. Army Reserve.

His father, Lt. Col. Michael Lisk, serves in the U.S. Army Reserve.

“There were people who, like, understood,” Lisk said.

Lisk has called several places home.

“I lived in North Carolina. I lived in Korea for like a year. I was born in South Carolina,” Lisk said.

At times, those experiences also meant being separated from his father.

“For like months at a time too, I wouldn't be able to see him because he was off on duty,” Lisk said.

New schools, new friends, and keeping up in the classroom can be a lot to carry while also worrying about a parent serving far from home.

Fellow student Lucas Walker can relate in some aspects. His father is retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Troy Walker.

Walker Family Retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Troy Walker, father of Bay High School senior Lucas Walker.

“He's just been like a hero to me because he put up his life to defend what we think is normal to our life, and I just appreciate it every second,” Walker said.

Both students are proud of their fathers’ service and grateful to attend a school that recognizes the sacrifices military families make.

“Feels like this is like, a safe place,” Walker said.

Superintendent Scot Prebles said the district wants military-connected students to know they belong in the school community.

“They are a part of our organization. We want to make sure that they’re confident about that, and that they’re enjoying their day just like any other student,” Prebles said.

That support can take different forms depending on what a student needs.

“Whether it’s military-related, academic-related, socially/emotionally, whatever,” Prebles said.

At Bay High School, social studies teacher Robert Grossman serves as the school’s military liaison.

“Every year is a little bit different,” Grossman said.

For him, the role also offers an opportunity to learn more about the experiences military-connected students bring.

“It's been a real joy for me to be able to meet students and work with them and hear their stories because I think that's the fascinating part. It's what they bring to the community,” Grossman said.

The district also honors military service in visible ways throughout its schools.

At Bay High School, a military wall honors alumni who have served and those currently in the armed forces.

At Bay Memorial Stadium, the district dedicated a permanent POW/MIA Chair of Honor this past spring.

In August, the district received the Purple Star Command Coin from the state for outstanding achievements.

“It’s kept in the board office on a special shelf, and I've got to take it right back after this interview,” Prebles said.

Throughout the school year, the district also holds celebrations recognizing military-connected students like Lisk and Walker.

“I just feel glad that they appreciate, like, people like me and him,” Walker said.

For more information about Ohio’s Purple Star schools, including an interactive map of school locations, CLICK HERE.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.