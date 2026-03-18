Beachwood Family Health and Surgery Center closed due to unusual 'odor'

The Cleveland Clinic closed the Beachwood Family Health and Surgery Center, 26900 Cedar Road, for the day on Wednesday after an unusual odor was detected in the building.

Cleveland Clinic said it notified the Beachwood Fire Department about the smell, and the cause of it is under investigation.

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"Out of an abundance of caution, a decision was made to evacuate the entire Beachwood campus. As a result, patient appointments and procedures at this location are being postponed or relocated as appropriate. Patients will be contacted directly with additional information," the Cleveland Clinic said in a statement. "The safety of our patients, visitors, and caregivers is our top priority."

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.