Bedford Police investigating fatal stabbing of 25-year-old man

A 25-year-old man died Thursday after being stabbed at a residence in the 200 block of Union Street in Bedford.

According to Bedford Police Detective Lieutenant Mark Witkiewicz, officers responded to the home just after 8 p.m. While on the way to the scene, they were notified that a man had been stabbed.

After arriving, officers located the man inside a bedroom and administered first aid; however, Witkiewicz said the man, later identified as Tyreake Woods, died from the injury.

A suspect was arrested and taken into custody, but has not been charged, Witkiewicz said.

Police did not release any further information.