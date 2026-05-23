Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off returns for Memorial Day weekend

BEREA, Ohio — One of Northeast Ohio’s sauciest Memorial Day weekend traditions is back.

Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Fest returns to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds this weekend, uniting top barbecue vendors from across the region, live music acts, and an array of family-friendly activities for all ages.

The event was recently named one of Cleveland’s “can’t-miss” food events and has become a holiday weekend staple for rib lovers across the region.

Organizers say the festival is designed to have a picnic-style atmosphere, with activities for families including face painting, a rock-climbing wall, and other entertainment for children.

For the ribbers behind the smoke, the weekend is also a chance to reconnect with returning customers.

News 5 Marley Clark with After Hours BBQ talks about why customers come back year after year to Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Fest.

"They honestly love it,” said Marley Clark with After Hours BBQ. “Everybody comes back for more. We have a bunch of people saying they’ve waited all year for this show and to come see us, so it’s really exciting to see people come back.”

Parking is free throughout the weekend, and children under 12 get in free.

General admission is free before 5 p.m. on Friday. After that, admission is $10 on Friday evening and on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

In recognition of National Military Appreciation Month, active-duty and retired military members will receive free admission on Memorial Day with proper military ID.

Musical entertainment is included with paid cook-off admission throughout the weekend.

