Bond set at $2,500 for 2 fishermen who allegedly cheated during walleye tournament

CLEVELAND — Two fishermen who allegedly cheated during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament last month faced a judge for the first time Wednesday morning, and both pled not guilty.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, have been charged with:



One count of Cheating (felony of the fifth degree)

One count of Attempted Grand Theft (felony of the fifth degree)

One count of Possessing Criminal Tools (felony of the fifth degree)

One count of Unlawful Ownership of Wild Animals (misdemeanor of the fourth degree)

Fishermen charged for cheating

Fifth-degree felonies are punishable by up to 12 months in prison and up to $2,500 in fines, officials stated. Fourth-degree misdemeanors are punishable by up to 30 days in jail and up to $250 in fines.

A judge set bond at $2,500 for the duo.

According to an ODNR investigation, Runyan and Cominsky competed in the tournament on Sept. 30.

The tournament hosts fishermen from several states to see which team can catch the five heaviest walleye in Lake Erie.

Had Runyan and Cominsky won the tournament, they would have received a total prize of $28,760.

At the end of the tournament, the director noticed that the duo's walleyes weighed more than they looked and sliced the fish open.

An investigation revealed that 10 weights were found inside the walleyes, with eight weighing 12 ounces and two weighing eight ounces, along with several walleye filets.

The pair was immediately disqualified and asked to leave the tournament.

