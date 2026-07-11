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Cain Park Arts Festival brings art, live music and family activities to Cleveland Heights

The juried festival continues through Sunday with work from artists across the country, live performances, food vendors and an interactive mural activity.
Cain Park Arts Festival brings art, live music and family activities to Cleveland Heights
art from noel jones at cain park art festival
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CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Cain Park Arts Festival is underway in Cleveland Heights, bringing together fine art, handcrafted work, live entertainment and food from local vendors.

The three-day outdoor festival is held rain or shine at Cain Park, a municipally owned and operated park. The juried event features artists from across the country.

About 55% of the work displayed at the festival is two-dimensional art, including paintings, drawings, hand-pulled prints and photography. The remaining exhibits feature fine crafts across a variety of categories.

Saturday schedule

The festival is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Performances at the Evans Amphitheater include:

  • Chris Burge Trio from noon to 2 p.m.
  • Barbara Knight Quintet from 2:45 to 4:30 p.m.
  • Ron David and the WKHR Jazz All-Stars from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

River City Puppets will perform at the Alma Theater at noon, 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Sunday schedule

The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Alex Bevan and Friends will perform at the Evans Amphitheater from 1 to 3 p.m.

The Cleveland Association of Black Storytellers will present performances at the Alma Theater at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Visitors can also participate in an interactive mural-painting activity for all ages from noon to 4 p.m.

Food options include Buckeye Concessions, Henry’s Creamery, Squash the Beef, M&D Tasty Creations, Ohio Farm Direct, Piccolo and Cozmic Concessions.

For more information, click HERE.

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