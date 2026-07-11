Cain Park Arts Festival brings art, live music and family activities to Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Cain Park Arts Festival is underway in Cleveland Heights, bringing together fine art, handcrafted work, live entertainment and food from local vendors.

The three-day outdoor festival is held rain or shine at Cain Park, a municipally owned and operated park. The juried event features artists from across the country.

About 55% of the work displayed at the festival is two-dimensional art, including paintings, drawings, hand-pulled prints and photography. The remaining exhibits feature fine crafts across a variety of categories.

Saturday schedule

The festival is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Performances at the Evans Amphitheater include:



Chris Burge Trio from noon to 2 p.m.

Barbara Knight Quintet from 2:45 to 4:30 p.m.

Ron David and the WKHR Jazz All-Stars from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

River City Puppets will perform at the Alma Theater at noon, 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Sunday schedule

The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Alex Bevan and Friends will perform at the Evans Amphitheater from 1 to 3 p.m.

The Cleveland Association of Black Storytellers will present performances at the Alma Theater at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Visitors can also participate in an interactive mural-painting activity for all ages from noon to 4 p.m.

Food options include Buckeye Concessions, Henry’s Creamery, Squash the Beef, M&D Tasty Creations, Ohio Farm Direct, Piccolo and Cozmic Concessions.

For more information, click HERE.